A look back at the 1619 Freedom School's first year and its future

The 1619 Freedom School was founded by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of The 1619 Project, and Waterloo native and Jones' lifelong friend, and teacher Sheritta Stokes.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe chats with Stokes about their first year and the Freedom Summer program offered this July, as well as a Waterloo parent whose children have been enriched by the programs.

Later in the episode, Benji Jones, an Iowa native and environmental reporter for American news and opinion website Vox shares a story about his first-ever river otter sighting in Iowa this summer.

Guests

