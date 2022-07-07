© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

King Lear's Iowa page turner set to music in premiere opera

Published July 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Author Jane Smiley's literary retelling of King Lear, A Thousand Acres, is taking the stage as part of Des Moines Metro Opera's 50th season.

The creatives behind the new opera A Thousand Acres recount how they collaborated to bring author Jane Smiley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel to the stage.

July 9th is the world premiere of the American opera at the Des Moines Metro Opera in Indianola. Hours before its debut DMMO will welcome Smiley to reflect on the novel 30 years after its publication, and talk with the opera's creative team during Creators in Conversation: An Afternoon with Jane Smiley at 1:30 p.m. in Sheslow Auditorium at Drake University.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The DMMO pays to support IPR content

Guests

  • Michael Egel, the Linda Koehn general and artistic director, Des Moines Metro Opera
  • Kristine McIntyre, director
  • Kristin Kuster, composer
  • Mark Campbell, librettist
  • Elise Quagliata, mezzo-soprano performing the role of Ginny

Tags

Talk of Iowa Iowa MusicLiteratureFarming
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Related Content