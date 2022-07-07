King Lear's Iowa page turner set to music in premiere opera

The creatives behind the new opera A Thousand Acres recount how they collaborated to bring author Jane Smiley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel to the stage.

July 9th is the world premiere of the American opera at the Des Moines Metro Opera in Indianola. Hours before its debut DMMO will welcome Smiley to reflect on the novel 30 years after its publication, and talk with the opera's creative team during Creators in Conversation: An Afternoon with Jane Smiley at 1:30 p.m. in Sheslow Auditorium at Drake University.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The DMMO pays to support IPR content

