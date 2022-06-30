© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Exploring Iowa's rivers

Published June 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
An Iowa State professor shares the benefits of adventuring in Iowa’s rivers and the potential hazards to be aware of while paddling.

Jim Pease has paddled more than 2,200 miles of Iowa’s rivers. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, he joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss the water trail and maps brochures for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources that he helped develop. Pease also shares how rivers and the wildlife dependent on it have changed over the years in Iowa and the innovative ways landowners are partnering to protect water ways.

Guest

  • Jim Pease, professor of resource ecology and management at Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
