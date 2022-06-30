Exploring Iowa's rivers
An Iowa State professor shares the benefits of adventuring in Iowa’s rivers and the potential hazards to be aware of while paddling.
Jim Pease has paddled more than 2,200 miles of Iowa’s rivers. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, he joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss the water trail and maps brochures for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources that he helped develop. Pease also shares how rivers and the wildlife dependent on it have changed over the years in Iowa and the innovative ways landowners are partnering to protect water ways.
Guest
- Jim Pease, professor of resource ecology and management at Iowa State University