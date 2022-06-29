LGBTQ representation in history and literature
This pride month, revisit Charity Nebbe’s conversation awith historians about preserving narratives from LGBTQ+ Iowans. Later in the hour, a Des Moines librarian shares some of her favorite LGBTQ+ reads.
Everyone has a story to tell, but not everyone gets a chance to share their story.
Books that feature LGBTQ+ characters or are written by LGBTQ+ authors have been some of the most frequently challenged books in Iowa in recent years. Rebecca Cloud of the Des Moines Public Library joins Talk of Iowa to share some of her favorite LGBTQ+ reads
But first: we’ll revisit a 2021 conversation about two archive projects that were designed to give LGBTQ+ Iowans an opportunity to be part of an oral history collection.
Rebecca's recommendations
- The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
- Queer As All Get Out: 10 People Who've Inspired Me by Shelby Criswell
- Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
- A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers
- Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe
Guests
- Aiden Bettine, director of the LGBTQ Iowa Archives and Library in Iowa City and creator of the Transgender Oral History Project of Iowa
- AJ Lewis, assistant professor of gender, women’s and sexuality studies at Grinnell College
- Rebecca Cloud, librarian at the Des Moines Public Library