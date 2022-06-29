© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
LGBTQ representation in history and literature

Published June 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
This pride month, revisit Charity Nebbe’s conversation awith historians about preserving narratives from LGBTQ+ Iowans. Later in the hour, a Des Moines librarian shares some of her favorite LGBTQ+ reads.

Everyone has a story to tell, but not everyone gets a chance to share their story.

Books that feature LGBTQ+ characters or are written by LGBTQ+ authors have been some of the most frequently challenged books in Iowa in recent years. Rebecca Cloud of the Des Moines Public Library joins Talk of Iowa to share some of her favorite LGBTQ+ reads

But first: we’ll revisit a 2021 conversation about two archive projects that were designed to give LGBTQ+ Iowans an opportunity to be part of an oral history collection.

Rebecca's recommendations

Guests

  • Aiden Bettine, director of the LGBTQ Iowa Archives and Library in Iowa City and creator of the Transgender Oral History Project of Iowa
  • AJ Lewis, assistant professor of gender, women’s and sexuality studies at Grinnell College
  • Rebecca Cloud, librarian at the Des Moines Public Library

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
