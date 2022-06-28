Kids under 5 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Children between 6 months and 5 years old can receive the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines after the CDC’s emergency authorization, though parents seeking the vaccine for their kids are dealing with limited availability of the doses. Brain Finley, a web and application developer who helped thousands of Iowans access vaccines on Twitter, shares how his youngest child was recently able to receive the vaccine. Dr. Amy Shriver also joins the show to answer common questions parents have about vaccinating their kids.

Later in the hour, hear an excerpt from the podcast From the Archives, in which Martin Luther King Jr. speaks on racial injustice, poverty, hunger and war during a 1967 appearance at Grinnell College.

Guests

