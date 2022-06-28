© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Kids under 5 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Published June 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A pediatrician shares the benefits of COVID-19 vaccinations for children, and the creator of Iowa Vaccine Alerts talks about the limited availability of doses.

Children between 6 months and 5 years old can receive the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines after the CDC’s emergency authorization, though parents seeking the vaccine for their kids are dealing with limited availability of the doses. Brain Finley, a web and application developer who helped thousands of Iowans access vaccines on Twitter, shares how his youngest child was recently able to receive the vaccine. Dr. Amy Shriver also joins the show to answer common questions parents have about vaccinating their kids.

Later in the hour, hear an excerpt from the podcast From the Archives, in which Martin Luther King Jr. speaks on racial injustice, poverty, hunger and war during a 1967 appearance at Grinnell College.

Guests

  • Brain Finley, creator of Iowa Vaccine Alerts and father of two
  • Dr. Amy Shriver, pediatrician at Blank Children’s Hospital

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
