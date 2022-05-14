Apple trees and Iowa's early summer temperatures

Apple trees burst into bloom this week. Even though harvest is months away this is the season of hope and optimism, it’s also a good time to make a plan for how you want to care for your apple trees this season.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Aaron Steil and Suzanne Slack of Iowa State University Extension about what you can do to get your orchard off to a good growing season.

Guests:

