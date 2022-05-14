© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Apple trees and Iowa's early summer temperatures

Published May 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Whether it's a sour cherry or Goldrush apple, any number of bugs or blights can render fruit-bearing trees fruitless.

Apple trees burst into bloom this week. Even though harvest is months away this is the season of hope and optimism, it’s also a good time to make a plan for how you want to care for your apple trees this season.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Aaron Steil and Suzanne Slack of Iowa State University Extension about what you can do to get your orchard off to a good growing season.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture, Iowa State University

Tags

Talk of Iowa GardeningHort DayArts & Life
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content