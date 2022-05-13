New medical interventions that are making a big difference in the health consequences of obesity

Obesity was already a problem in the U.S. before the pandemic, but the last two years have made things worse for people. While most commercial weight loss programs and campaigns focus on the aesthetics of weight gain, or loss, the health risks associated with obesity are a much greater concern.

The good news is that we’re making progress when it comes to medical interventions for obesity. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Dr. Katherine White, a clinical associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and a general internist with the University of Iowa’s weight management clinic about the health consequences of obesity and new medical interventions that are making a big difference.

Later in the podcast, morel mushrooms are a springtime delicacy in Iowa but if you want them, you have to know where to look. Charity Nebbe travels with Iowa DNR forester Mark Vitosh to undisclosed locations in northeastern Johnson County on an unseasonably warm afternoon. Vitosh teaches her the secrets of searching for morel mushrooms.

Guests:

