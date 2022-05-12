Exploring the power of longstanding friendships

Big Friendship is an idea coined by writer and cultural commentator Aminatou Sow and journalist Ann Friedman, who also created and host the popular podcast Call Your Girlfriend. It’s also the foundation of their debut book by the same name. Big Friendship explores the power of long-lasting, forever friendships, starting with Sow and Friedman’s relationship and looking forward, to what life could be like in a world where friendships play a more central societal role.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Sow and Friedman, a Dubuque native, for a look at their new book. Listeners also join the conversation with stories of their own "ride-or-die" friendships.

Aminatou Sow , Writer, interviewer, and cultural commentator. Author of Big Friendship and cohost of the Call Your Girlfriend podcast.

Ann Friedman, Journalist, essayist, and entrepreneur. Author of Big Friendship and cohost of the Call Your Girlfriend podcast.

The program was originally produced on July 22, 2020.