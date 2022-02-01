Landscape ecologist and MacArthur Genius explains how combining prairie strips, agriculture and ecology benefits the environment

A prairie strip is a narrow strip of native vegetation planted in the midst of a farm field. There is a lot of power in that planting to preserve soil, protect water and benefit farmers. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with landscape ecologist and MacArthur Genius Lisa Schulte Moore of Iowa State University about prairie strips and bringing together agriculture and ecology to create a win, win scenario.

Later in the podcast, after nearly 41 years with WSUI and Iowa Public Radio, Dennis Reese is retiring. Reese talks about his career and how he has seen public radio evolve.

Guests:

