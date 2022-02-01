© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Landscape ecologist and MacArthur Genius explains how combining prairie strips, agriculture and ecology benefits the environment

Published February 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A prairie strip is a narrow strip of native vegetation planted in the midst of a farm field. There is a lot of power in that planting to preserve soil, protect water and benefit farmers. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with landscape ecologist and MacArthur Genius Lisa Schulte Moore of Iowa State University about prairie strips and bringing together agriculture and ecology to create a win, win scenario.

Later in the podcast, after nearly 41 years with WSUI and Iowa Public Radio, Dennis Reese is retiring. Reese talks about his career and how he has seen public radio evolve.

Guests:

  • Lisa Schulte-Moore, professor of natural resource ecology and management at Iowa State University and the associate director of the Bio-Economy Institute at Iowa State University
  • Dennis Reese, midday host and talk show producer

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
