Here's how to keep insects off your house plants
While it’s freezing outside, some of us are dealing with insect infestations inside, courtesy of our houseplants. Iowa State University Extension Entomologist Donald Lewis joins Charity Nebbe to discuss the best strategies for taking care of house plants and keeping them safe from insects. Cindy Haynes of Iowa State University also joins to help answer listener questions about the plant problems in their lives.
Guests:
- Donald Lewis, professor of entomology at Iowa State University
- Cindy Haynes, associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University