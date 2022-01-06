Iowa celebrates 175 years of statehood

Iowa celebrated a major milestone last week. The 175th anniversary of statehood.

Throughout the past year, the State Historical Society of Iowa has done a great deal to mark this moment and give Iowans an opportunity to more deeply understand our state. Those opportunities continue into 2022. Leo Landis, State Curator with the State Historical Society of Iowa joins host Charity Nebbe to reflect on this milestone and learn more about Iowa history.

Later, Des Moines-based filmmaker Hannah Rosalie Wright talks about her film career and how her short film trilogy "Daughters" was awarded a Greenlight Grant from Produce Iowa and the Iowa Arts Council.

Guests:

