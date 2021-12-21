How Randy McIntyre survived COVID-19 and a double-lung transplant

At the beginning of 2021, Randy McIntyre was a healthy 58-year-old man living in Andalusia, Illinois driving a truck for a living. He contracted COVID-19 in January and everything changed. Five months later his life was saved by a double-lung transplant performed at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

McIntyre shares his story of survival and recovery and you'll also hear from, Dr. John Keech, one of the surgeons who performed the transplant.

Later in the show, KCCK's Bob Stewart shares his top jazz releases for 2021.

