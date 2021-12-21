© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
How Randy McIntyre survived COVID-19 and a double-lung transplant

Published December 21, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
At the beginning of 2021, Randy McIntyre was a healthy 58-year-old man living in Andalusia, Illinois driving a truck for a living. He contracted COVID-19 in January and everything changed. Five months later his life was saved by a double-lung transplant performed at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

McIntyre shares his story of survival and recovery and you'll also hear from, Dr. John Keech, one of the surgeons who performed the transplant.

Later in the show, KCCK's Bob Stewart shares his top jazz releases for 2021.

Guests:

  • Randy McIntyre, resident of Andalusia, Illinois
  • Dr. John Keech, cardiothoracic surgeon at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
  • Bob Stewart, program director and morning host at KCCK, Iowa's Jazz Station

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
