Understanding The Influx Of Armyworms To Iowa
Iowa State University Extension entomologist Donald Lewis begins this episode by explaining why Iowa has seen an uptick in armyworms. These little insects can be destructive and could harm crops and lawns if not taken care of properly.
Also, horticulturist Aaron Steil joins Lewis and host Charity Nebbe to answer the plant and tree questions from IPR listeners.
Guests:
- Donald Lewis, professor of entomology, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension