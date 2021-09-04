© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Understanding The Influx Of Armyworms To Iowa

Published September 4, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa State University Extension entomologist Donald Lewis begins this episode by explaining why Iowa has seen an uptick in armyworms. These little insects can be destructive and could harm crops and lawns if not taken care of properly.

Also, horticulturist Aaron Steil joins Lewis and host Charity Nebbe to answer the plant and tree questions from IPR listeners.

Guests:

  • Donald Lewis, professor of entomology, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHort DayHorticulture
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
Related Content