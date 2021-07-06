© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How To Build And Maintain Water Gardens

Published July 6, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Jamie Beyer has been fascinated with water gardens for almost 60 years. He is a lifetime master gardener and the President of the Iowa Arboretum in Madrid, among other things.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Beyer and Aaron Steil of Iowa State University about water gardens and answer listener questions about the plants and trees in their lives.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Jamie Beyer, president, Iowa Arboretum

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
