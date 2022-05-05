T.C. Boyle on novels, short stories and hope

TC Boyle is a critically acclaimed, award-winning, best-selling writer of novels and short stories. He has written and published so many books since his first 1979 short story collection, that it’s actually hard to count them all. His most recent novel, Talk to Me comes out in paperback in June. Boyle completed his MFA at the Iowa Writer’s Workshop in 1974, and earned a Ph.D. in 19th century British literature from the University of Iowa in 1977. He was a distinguished professor at the University of Southern California for decades, while still churning out scorching, fascinating, deeply-researched novels and short stories.

In this edition of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, host Charity Nebbe talks with Boyle about why he continues to write both novels and short stories, and whether he's hopeful for the future.

Guest

