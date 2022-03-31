Poetry collection explores trauma and wellness in a Cincinnati neighborhood

“East Walnut Hills,” an award-winning poetry collection by Emily Spencer, takes us inside a neighborhood in Cincinnati, Ohio. Within this framework, the collection explores climate change, wellness, race, gender, trauma, oppression and more. Spencer, now known as E. Yetunde Ahn, says she explored the material and found the rhythm of the poems by meditatively walking the neighborhood.

In this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, Charity Nebbe talks with Ahn, about the collection, and has her read selections from the book.

Guest:

