TOI Book Club - Podcast logo
Talk of Iowa Book Club

Poetry collection explores trauma and wellness in a Cincinnati neighborhood

Published March 31, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
“East Walnut Hills,” an award-winning poetry collection by Emily Spencer, takes us inside a neighborhood in Cincinnati, Ohio. Within this framework, the collection explores climate change, wellness, race, gender, trauma, oppression and more. Spencer, now known as E. Yetunde Ahn, says she explored the material and found the rhythm of the poems by meditatively walking the neighborhood.

In this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, Charity Nebbe talks with Ahn, about the collection, and has her read selections from the book.

Guest:

  • E. Yetunde Ahn, née Emily Spencer, poet and author of the collection "East Walnut Hills," founder of Iowa Poetry Foundation

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
