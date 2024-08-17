Deep-fried bubblegum and lobster corn dogs: What's cooking at the Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair is known for its creative food and passionate politics, and in this week's News Buzz, we sample from both.
Host Ben Kieffer and The Des Moines Register's Stephen Gruber-Miller survey speeches from the Register's Political Soapbox. Gruber-Miller also tells us about disturbing news from the community of Hampton where police say they're investigating after racist signs were taped to multiple Hispanic-owned businesses this week.
Then, IPR’s Katarina Sostaric on the Governor’s latest rejection of the Summer EBT federal food assistance program for kids. Luke Hoffman of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition tells us about a trail connection milestone in the state, and Linh Ta of Axios offers a tour of culinary craziness at this year’s fair. And finally, we groove into the weekend with IPR’s Mark Simmet.
Guests:
- Stephen Gruber-Miller, Iowa Statehouse and politics reporter, The Des Moines Register
- Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter, IPR
- Luke Hoffman, executive director, Iowa Bicycle Coalition
- Linh Ta, Axios Des Moines
- Mark Simmet, IPR Studio One host