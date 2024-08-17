© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Deep-fried bubblegum and lobster corn dogs: What's cooking at the Iowa State Fair

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrKatherine Perkins
Published August 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Iowa State Fair is known for its creative food and passionate politics, and in this week's News Buzz, we sample from both.

Host Ben Kieffer and The Des Moines Register's Stephen Gruber-Miller survey speeches from the Register's Political Soapbox. Gruber-Miller also tells us about disturbing news from the community of Hampton where police say they're investigating after racist signs were taped to multiple Hispanic-owned businesses this week.

Then, IPR’s Katarina Sostaric on the Governor’s latest rejection of the Summer EBT federal food assistance program for kids. Luke Hoffman of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition tells us about a trail connection milestone in the state, and Linh Ta of Axios offers a tour of culinary craziness at this year’s fair. And finally, we groove into the weekend with IPR’s Mark Simmet.

Guests:

  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, Iowa Statehouse and politics reporter, The Des Moines Register
  • Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter, IPR
  • Luke Hoffman, executive director, Iowa Bicycle Coalition
  • Linh Ta, Axios Des Moines
  • Mark Simmet, IPR Studio One host
Tags
River to River Latinos2024 ElectionKim Reynoldsbicycling
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Related Content