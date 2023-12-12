© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

AI has arrived in Hollywood

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanKate Perez
Published December 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Following a summer of striking, professionals in the show business industry discuss the new contract and more.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and guests discuss the entertainment industry in the wake of the historic SAG-AFTRA strikes.

First, actor and Marshalltown native Toby Huss discusses how the strike impacted his life and profession. Then Des Moines-born writer Al Higgins joins the show to discuss the negotiations that occurred alongside the strike. Also, Hollywood costume designer Tasha Goldthwait breaks down the strike's effect on crews behind the scenes and how artificial intelligence could impact them going forward.

Guests:

  • Toby Huss, actor
  • Alan Higgins, television writer
  • Tasha Goldthwait, costume designer
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Kate Perez
