AI has arrived in Hollywood

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and guests discuss the entertainment industry in the wake of the historic SAG-AFTRA strikes.

First, actor and Marshalltown native Toby Huss discusses how the strike impacted his life and profession. Then Des Moines-born writer Al Higgins joins the show to discuss the negotiations that occurred alongside the strike. Also, Hollywood costume designer Tasha Goldthwait breaks down the strike's effect on crews behind the scenes and how artificial intelligence could impact them going forward.

Guests:

