KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Schools face backlash for following new "parental rights" law

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published September 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The first of five Iowa State University/Civiqs polls was released last week and — as other polls have already done — captured Trump's substantial lead. But it also determined voters' second-choice Republican candidates and those participants are most opposed to. As was done during the last presidential election cycle, the five polls will track how voters' opinions change leading up to the caucuses.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa State University Lucken Professor of Political Science Dave Peterson who organized the poll and analyzed its results.

Later, former high school English teacher and Mason City school administrator Bridgette Exman talks about the backlash her school received after using ChatGPT to help their schools follow a law that requires banning some books. This was the subject of her recent New York Times column, “This Summer, I Became the Book-Banning Monster of Iowa."

Guests:

  • Bridgette Exman, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, Mason City Community Schools
  • Dave Peterson, Lucken Professor of Political Science, Iowa State University
River to River 2024 caucuses2024 Election2023 Legislative SessionBooks & Reading
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
