Schools face backlash for following new "parental rights" law

The first of five Iowa State University/Civiqs polls was released last week and — as other polls have already done — captured Trump's substantial lead. But it also determined voters' second-choice Republican candidates and those participants are most opposed to. As was done during the last presidential election cycle, the five polls will track how voters' opinions change leading up to the caucuses.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa State University Lucken Professor of Political Science Dave Peterson who organized the poll and analyzed its results.

Later, former high school English teacher and Mason City school administrator Bridgette Exman talks about the backlash her school received after using ChatGPT to help their schools follow a law that requires banning some books. This was the subject of her recent New York Times column, “This Summer, I Became the Book-Banning Monster of Iowa."

