River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa Republicans discuss separate property tax proposals as the 2023 session winds down

By Ben Kieffer,
Katarina Sostaric
Published April 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The end is in sight for the 2023 session. Last week, the Iowa House and Senate passed separate bills aimed at property tax relief.

Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke joins hosts Ben Kieffer and Katarina Sostaric to discuss the issue from a community perspective. Then the floor managers of the two separate bills – Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, and Rep. Bobby Kauffman, R-Wilton discuss their proposals.

Then IPR education reporter Grant Gerlock joins the program to go over the controversial changes contained in a sweeping education bill that is on its way to the Governor’s desk.

Guests:

  • Courtney Clarke, Waukee mayor
  • Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs
  • Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton
  • Grant Gerlock, IPR education reporter
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
