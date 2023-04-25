Iowa Republicans discuss separate property tax proposals as the 2023 session winds down

The end is in sight for the 2023 session. Last week, the Iowa House and Senate passed separate bills aimed at property tax relief.

Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke joins hosts Ben Kieffer and Katarina Sostaric to discuss the issue from a community perspective. Then the floor managers of the two separate bills – Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, and Rep. Bobby Kauffman, R-Wilton discuss their proposals.

Then IPR education reporter Grant Gerlock joins the program to go over the controversial changes contained in a sweeping education bill that is on its way to the Governor’s desk.

Guests:

