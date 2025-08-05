Hinterland 2025 returns bigger — and undoubtedly better — than ever

The Hinterland Music Festival, Iowa’s largest music festival, celebrated its 10th anniversary this year with record-breaking ticket sales and an expanded location in St. Charles.

The three-day fest featured headliners Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves and Lana Del Rey, drawing crowds from across the region — and far beyond — for a weekend of exciting performances.

Here at Studio One, we were thrilled when Hinterland dropped another stacked lineup. The growth of the indie/alternative-leaning fest has never been more evident — not just in size, but in sound. Past years brought stars like Chappell Roan, Hozier and Noah Kahan. This year marked the first time Hinterland tapped a hip-hop headliner, and by launching the weekend with a rock band and quickly seguing into a string of dance pop artists, it was clear: this wasn't the same Hinterland as before.

We, like many longtime attendees, were eager to see if the festival followed through on the changes promised after a challenging 2024. Last year’s intense heat, overwhelming crowds and poor water access left a lasting impression — and not a good one. But organizers took notes. Among the most noticeable improvements were better water access. Cold water refill stations were added throughout the grounds by a new vendor, Event Water Solutions, and misting fans sprinkled throughout the fest were appreciated. A cluster of bulbous shade structures became instant favorites among festivalgoers, conveniently placed near food and merch vendors.

The expanded grounds also offered more parking and better entry conditions, though the terrain itself — still new and not fully worn in — had its rough patches. Twine laid to preserve grass, hay covering muddy areas and paneled walkways down the steep hill caused more than a few festivalgoers to trip.

While getting in was smoother, exiting remains a logistical hurdle. Shuffling 20,000 people out of rural St. Charles continues to be Hinterland’s greatest challenge.

Notably, the festival’s biggest issue from 2024 — the heat — was absent this year. With temperatures peaking in the high 70s, the weather was nearly perfect. That didn’t stop organizers from planning ahead: Hinterland debuted a climate-conscious 90 Degree Guarantee refund policy this year, which would have kicked in had temps hit 90 degrees or above.

Still, climate change made itself known in other ways. Smoke from Canadian wildfires settled over much of the Midwest that weekend, casting a pale haze over both Hinterland and neighboring Lollapalooza and causing poor air quality. Though it didn’t seem to deter the crowds, it was a reminder of how increasingly unhealthy summer festival conditions may become.

With the heat out of the picture, focus returned to what brought everyone here in the first place: the music. Festivalgoers repeatedly commented on how great it felt to enjoy live performances in such pleasant weather. Many of the artists commented on how nice the conditions were as well, including Kacey Musgraves, who joked during her Saturday night set that the festival "blew the whole budget on the weather."

The scenic, expanded grounds, still close to the festival’s original location, only added to the experience. Attendees soaked up the atmosphere, danced barefoot in the grass and finally got what they came for: the music.

Friday

Scowl

From Anthony Scanga

Hinterland kicking off with a hardcore punk band was most likely not on many Hinterlanders' bingo cards, but Scowl was ready to deliver. The set brought nonstop energy and I saw what I believe to be the first circle pit break out at Hinterland. Scowl is a band to watch, and their inclusion in this massive fest shows that they can kick it in the big leagues.

Rebecca Black

From Cece Mitchell

Rebecca Black was another unexpected act at Hinterland this year. Surprisingly, the artist performed just a sliver of a remixed version of her 2011 comedy hit, “Friday.” Instead, the set focused on her more recent pop material, like “Sugar Water Cyanide” and “Do You Even Think About Me?.” Backup dancers and queer imagery were perfect for the former Capital City Pride performer, but, like her viral debut single, the live vocals were often pitchy. Someone get this girl some autotune!

Clairo

From Cece Mitchell

Clairo brought us into her cozy conversation circle for a jazzy lounge set. Flute and saxophone soared over Clairo’s soothing vocals on hits like “Sexy to Someone” and “Bags,” and she even treated the crowd to the Iowa premiere of “Steeeam” by her band Shelly. The Hinterland crowd got up on their feet to dance along to her closer, “Sofia,” a guitar-driven fan favorite. What an unforgettable set with the chillest, immaculate vibes! She even said the crowd was one of her "favorites ever" and shouted out the fest on Instagram.

Tyler, the Creator

From Cece Mitchell

“I don’t f—ing really know where I’m at on the map right now,” Tyler, the Creator said as he started his headlining set Friday night.

But by the end of the night, he had everyone chanting “Where we at? Iowa, b*tch!”

Tyler’s set consisted entirely of him moving back and forth on a giant shipping container that quickly swapped his neon green Chromokopia era with his brand-new album’s title, DON’T TAP THE GLASS. Despite the simplistic set-up, the performance was absolutely electrifying — pyro and lighting made the show larger than life.

Tyler began the set with songs from his two latest albums, then went into a long medley of his extensive discography. The crowd was screaming along to tracks like “EARFQUAKE,” “She,” and the more recent hit, “Sticky,” which featured footage of Jackson State University’s viral marching band performance of the song on the screens behind him. The crowd especially ate up the two bangers he closed out with: “NEW MAGIC WAND” and his song with Kali Uchis, “See You Again.”

While the excitement of the set was soon diminished by the hours-long parking lot challenges that followed, Tyler, the Creator’s magnetic stage presence made Friday a night to remember.

Saturday

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio Gigi Perez brought "Sailor Song" to St. Charles

Gigi Perez

From Tony Dehner

When I spoke to Gigi Perez about a week before Hinterland, she told me that her set opener, "Please Be Rude," was one of her favorite moments of her live shows. Having seen and heard her play it, it's easy to see why. Perez is one of those singers who clearly means and feels every word she sings, with a uniquely androgynous voice reminiscent of Jeff Buckley.

She employed the opposite approach of Remi Wolf by closing her set with her most well-known song, the viral hit "Sailor Song." I knew it would be a magical moment from the moment Perez was announced as part of the Hinterland lineup, and it didn't disappoint. "Sailor Song" means a lot to a lot of people, and seeing their faces during that moment was special.

Role Model

From Cece Mitchell

"This is the most laid-back festival I’ve ever been to — I love this!” Tucker Pillsbury, AKA Role Model, said to the Hinterland crowd Saturday evening. Covered in tattoos and an all-American combo of a camo hat, white tank and blue jeans, the indie singer-songwriter had his audience swooning along to hit tracks “Look At That Woman” and his cover of the 1975’s “Somebody Else.” Studio One's favorite track, “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out,” was his no-brainer closing track, which had Hinterlanders up and swaying and even brought out a surprise guest to dance along: María Zardoya of The Marías.

"May your boots always be dancing, ladies and gentlemen!” he said as he left the stage. The crowd cleared out significantly after his set — a lot of people were out there just to see Role Model and his immaculate summertime vibes.

The Marías

From Cece Mitchell

The Marías’ ethereal performance got everyone at Hinterland in their feelings. María Zardoya’s cool girl vocals glistened over hits like “Only In My Dreams” and “Run Your Mouth” as she climbed around her simplistic staircase set. Trumpet solos and dreamy instrumentals reigned supreme throughout, during both the band's English and Spanish songs. Zardoya called out her fellow Latinas and Puerto Ricans from the stage, and the cultural pride was palpable, even in The Marías’ genre, which is distinctly all their own. Closing with captivating performances of “No One Noticed” and “Cariño” cultivated otherworldly vibes as the sun set over Hinterland.

Kacey Musgraves

From Tony Dehner

Kacey Musgraves is kind of the perfect headliner for Hinterland. Much like the festival itself, she has her roots in country music and Americana, which is obvious in her own music. Still, she has broad crossover appeal and a diverse audience. Her Saturday night performance spanned her entire career, and she made a point of acknowledging the folks in the audience who have been with her since the beginning.

"The bones of country music are real stories about real people," she said as she and the band played a surprisingly intimate set, complete with lots of banter and good humor. Her music choices were a fun contrast with her stage show, which featured some of the most dramatic imagery of the weekend, complete with a pair of wings.

"The deeper well was at Hinterland all along!" she said as she closed out the night.

Sunday

Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio Sam Austens got in the crowd during his performance

Sam Austins

From Tony Dehner

“My name is Sam Austins and I do not come to play!”

It was an instantly iconic introduction from an artist we're certain to hear more from in the coming years, and Sam Austins lived up to it. Austins and his band got the crowd going early on Saturday, with a set that included his breakout song "Seasons" and also "Hot Like You," which you've almost certainly heard on Studio One.

He packed a lot into a brief set, and ended with the sort of descent into total mayhem you only dream about seeing happen on stage. After the performance, Austins told Studio One he's getting ready to head back to his home in Detroit to work on his next record. We have no idea what he's going to do next, but we're pretty sure it's going to blow our minds.

Sierra Ferrell

From Tony Dehner and Josie Fischels

We looked forward to Sierra Ferrell’s outfit just as much as her set. The musician simply has impeccable fashion sense and has been serving theatrical, whimsical outfits on Chappell Roan levels for some time (here’s her 2025 Grammys look). For this year's Hinterland, she donned an all-pink look, down to her heeled boots. Members of her band, all wearing matching white shirts and cowboy hats, towered over the 5’ 3” singer, but she took all the attention thanks to her flouncy tiered pink skirt, stockings with bows, corset top and flower crown.

The dress served a dual purpose, because Sierra was apparently celebrating a birthday! She and the band served up a set of classic country, old-timey fiddle music, bluegrass-influenced string music and more, including a new song, "Kickin' Up Dust on a Hardwood Floor." As many of the artists did this weekend, she also shared a message of hope and optimism, saying, “We are so powerful, and we have forgotten. I love you.”

Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio Bleachers brought the energy to the Lana ready crowd

Bleachers

From Tony Dehner

The second-to-last band of the weekend at Hinterland has an important job. After three days, you need someone high-energy to help bring it home, and Bleachers was the EXACT right band for the slot. They played "Modern Girl" for their second song, which set the tone for the whole set. Simply put, this was the most satisfying pure rock n' roll set I'd seen in a very long time. Jack Antonoff, world-renowned for his production talents, is an absolute madman on stage, and his band more than matched his energy. Don't miss Bleachers if you get the chance!

Lana Del Rey

From Cece Mitchell

Lana Del Rey closed out Hinterland 2025 with a beautifully ethereal performance. The set’s late start did not deter her passionate fans, who screamed and sobbed at some of the loudest levels heard at this year's festival. Del Rey and her background singers and dancers floated across the stage in simple dresses, presented in front of a functional farmhouse set complete with multiple stories, a roof and a front porch with a rocking chair, all of which were utilized in the performance.

Del Rey began the set with her newest tracks, including “Henry, come on,” from her currently postponed new album. The show spanned the entirety of her discography, from classics like “Ride” and “Video Games” to more recent hits like “Norman f**king Rockwell” and “Chemtrails Over The Country Club.” Her country sensibilities came through quite a bit as she hit all of her eras. The stage and dancers transformed as much as her music did: the dancers swirled fabric around, the instruments cycled through, and the house burned down as Del Rey reappeared in red.

What a gorgeous, moving end to a wonderful weekend at the new and improved Hinterland!

Final Thoughts

After 10 years, Hinterland seems to be all grown up. The new festival grounds made a huge difference, and although the brutal temperatures were absent this time around, the festival organizers seemed well-prepared for the possibility.

Musically, it was exciting to see Hinterland broadening its horizons. After seeing the audience's response to Tyler, The Creator Friday night, it seems almost certain we'll be seeing more rap and hip-hop artists in the future. That said, it was great to hear some rootsy, Americana-leaning music on the lineup as well, harkening back to Hinterland's origins. And it's always great to just dance and have your face rocked off.

Of course, the people are what make Hinterland what it is, and the people, once again, did not disappoint. It was great to see familiar faces, make new friends and see things we never thought we'd see. We're (almost) ready to do it again. Give us a few days to recover.

See you next year!