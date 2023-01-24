© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Legislators and school administrators discuss Gov. Reynolds' school choice bill

By Ben Kieffer,
Grant GerlockDanielle GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published January 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Legislative Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and IPR education reporter Grant Gerlock talk with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle about Governor Kim Reynolds' proposal to give state funding to parents to send their kids to private schools.

The legislation has failed to pass the last two years due to a lack of House Republican support. This year's proposal imposes no income limits on who qualifies for education savings accounts once the program is fully phased in.

There are more than 20 new GOP House members this session, and House Republicans have taken steps to change their own rules to fast-track the governor's bill and let it bypass the House Appropriations Committee.

Kieffer and Gerlock talk with two members of the newly created House Education Reform Committee, Representative John Willis of Dickinson County and Representative Sue Cahill of Marshall County. They also talk with school administrators on both sides of the bill, and respond to listeners' email and call-in questions.

Guests:

  • Rep. John Willis, Republican from Spirit Lake
  • Dwight Gingerich, principal of Hillcrest Academy
  • Rep. Sue Cahill, Democrat from Marshalltown
  • Dan Barkel, shared superintendent, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn, Remsen-Union school districts
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Grant Gerlock
Grant Gerlock is a reporter covering Des Moines and central Iowa
See stories by Grant Gerlock
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
