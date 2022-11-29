© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Emotion trumps reason when it comes to conspiracy theories

Published November 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

One can find unfounded conspiracy theories throughout U.S. history. On this episode of River to River — how conspiracy theories take root, grow and do real damage.

Presidential historians Tim Naftali and Tim Walch join Ben Kieffer to discuss how fear of the unknown and apprehension about the future give rise to theories that many believe — from the Salem Witch Trials to McCarthyism — and how these instances relate to current conspiracy thinking.

Guests:

  • Timothy Naftali |Presidential historian and founding director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum and associate professor of history and public policy at New York University
  • Tim Walch | director emeritus of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
Tags
River to River HistoryPoliticsimmigration
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
