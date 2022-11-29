Emotion trumps reason when it comes to conspiracy theories

One can find unfounded conspiracy theories throughout U.S. history. On this episode of River to River — how conspiracy theories take root, grow and do real damage.

Presidential historians Tim Naftali and Tim Walch join Ben Kieffer to discuss how fear of the unknown and apprehension about the future give rise to theories that many believe — from the Salem Witch Trials to McCarthyism — and how these instances relate to current conspiracy thinking.

Guests:

