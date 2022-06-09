The 2022 Iowa Primary results are in. Here's what we learned.
Political scientists weigh in on the Democratic Senate primary victory for Mike Franken and the voucher bill that pit Republicans against Republicans.
Despite being favored to win early on, former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer lost her primary to retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken. Franken will go on to face U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in November.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with political scientists about this upset in the Democratic primary and whether it impacts Grassley's chances of seeing his seventh term in the U.S. Senate.
Guests:
- Chris Larimer, professor of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American Politics at Cornell College