© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Leaked SCOTUS opinion has big implications for abortion access in Iowa and across the nation

Published May 4, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Legal experts weigh in on what a recent leaked document means for the future of abortion access in the United States.

This week, Politico released a draft majority opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that, if true, shows a majority of the highest court in the land is prepared to strike down Roe v. Wade. Such a decision would effectively end the United States' constitutional right to an abortion.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with two legal experts about what they make of this leak, what it might say about the future of abortion and how such a decision would impact Iowans.

Guests:

  • Todd Pettys, professor of law at the University of Iowa College of Law, where he holds the H. Blair and Joan V. White Chair in Civil Litigation
  • Sally Frank, professor of law at Drake University College of Law

Tags

River to River River to RiverSCOTUSU.S. Supreme CourtIowa Supreme CourtAbortion
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content