Leaked SCOTUS opinion has big implications for abortion access in Iowa and across the nation

This week, Politico released a draft majority opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that, if true, shows a majority of the highest court in the land is prepared to strike down Roe v. Wade. Such a decision would effectively end the United States' constitutional right to an abortion.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with two legal experts about what they make of this leak, what it might say about the future of abortion and how such a decision would impact Iowans.

Guests:

