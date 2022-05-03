Mass culls at Iowa chicken plants impact workers too

Reports of avian flu outbreaks have come with staggering numbers of mass culling at chicken operations

in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced an avian influenza outbreak at Rembrandt Enterprises in Buena Vista County that led to a mass killing of 5.3 million egg-laying birds.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Storm Lake Times Pilot reporter Tom Cullen and former Rembrandt Enterprises supervisor Oscar Garcia about these kills and how they impact the workers carrying them out.

Also this hour, writers Laura Belin and Adam Sullivan talk about the state of third parties, particularly the

Libertarian Party and its future in Iowa politics.

Guests:

