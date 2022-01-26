How fentanyl is driving the rate of overdose deaths across Iowa

Overdose deaths continue to surge in Iowa and across the country. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller about the shocking rate of overdose deaths and how it's being driven by fentanyl. Then, Dr. Alison Lynch tells us why more people are dying from fentanyl and talks about addiction treatment.

Later in the podcast, Geoff Greenwood of MidAmerican Energy explains why the price of natural gas is so high. And radon mitigation specialist Mark Mitchell describes the dangers of radon, and why winter is the best time to have your home tested.

Guests:

