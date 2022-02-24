© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Voters likely to fall along party lines in opinions over Biden's Russian sanctions

Published February 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden made a statement from the White House calling the movement of Russian troops into Ukraine an "invasion," and describing what he called a "first tranche," of sanctions against Russia.

In this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses the likely impact of sanctions and how Biden's handling of the crisis is likely to be viewed by the public with political scientists Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Megan Goldbert of Cornell College.

Later, they talk about Gov. Kim Reynolds being picked to give the Republican response to Biden's State of the Union address.

Guests

  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor of Political Science, Grinnell College
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American Politics, Cornell College

