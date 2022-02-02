What you need to know about the proposed Iowa flat tax

All three tax change proposals from Iowa Republican leaders involve some form of flat tax. A flat tax would set a single rate of taxation for all income levels. While heralded as a neutral and simple policy for taxation, others are concerned about its impact on lower-income Iowans.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with IPR state government reporter Katarina Sostaric about proposals from Gov. Reynolds, the Iowa House and Senate. Then two experts talk about the relative merits of a flat tax.

Guests:

