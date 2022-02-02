© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
What you need to know about the proposed Iowa flat tax

Published February 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Hear about the tax proposals laid out by the governor and both chambers of the Iowa Legislature this year.

All three tax change proposals from Iowa Republican leaders involve some form of flat tax. A flat tax would set a single rate of taxation for all income levels. While heralded as a neutral and simple policy for taxation, others are concerned about its impact on lower-income Iowans.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with IPR state government reporter Katarina Sostaric about proposals from Gov. Reynolds, the Iowa House and Senate. Then two experts talk about the relative merits of a flat tax.

Guests:

  • Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at Tax Foundation
  • Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter for Iowa Public Radio
  • Dave Swenson, research scientist in the department of economics at Iowa State University

