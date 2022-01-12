The pandemic's impact on foster care and the rise of sports betting in Iowa

The coronavirus pandemic has made finding homes for children harder for many foster care organizations. IPR’s Kendall Crawford reports on the latest challenges in western Iowa given the acute shortage of foster care families. Then, Jason Clayworth of Axios Des Moines explains how sports betting in Iowa has become a billion-dollar industry in the state.

Later, Devin Juel of Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque discusses staffing shortages at his senior care facility and Ryan Bergman of Iowa State University explains how John Deere's latest autonomous tractor could change farming in Iowa.

Guests:

