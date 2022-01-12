© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
The pandemic's impact on foster care and the rise of sports betting in Iowa

Published January 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
The coronavirus pandemic has made finding homes for children harder for many foster care organizations. IPR’s Kendall Crawford reports on the latest challenges in western Iowa given the acute shortage of foster care families. Then, Jason Clayworth of Axios Des Moines explains how sports betting in Iowa has become a billion-dollar industry in the state.

Later, Devin Juel of Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque discusses staffing shortages at his senior care facility and Ryan Bergman of Iowa State University explains how John Deere's latest autonomous tractor could change farming in Iowa.

Guests:

  • Kendall Crawford, IPR western Iowa reporter
  • Jason Clayworth, reporter at Axios Des Moines
  • Devin Juel, director of marketing and community relations at Hawkeye Care Center based in Dubuque
  • Ryan Bergman, field specialist with Iowa State University Extension, specializing in agriculture technology

River to River River to RiverCOVID-19HealthcareGambling & CasinosAgricultureTechnologyNew Tech
