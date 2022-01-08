The 'poster boy' for a riot and the road that brought him to the Capitol on January 6

Des Moines resident Doug Jensen took center stage during last January’s Capitol riot. He remains one of the most visible defendants in the news.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with The Des Moines Register's crime and courts reporter about how conspiracy theories led Jensen to the front of the mob becoming the "poster child" of the riot.

Also on this show, why did State Rep. Ras Smith drop out of the 2022 governor's race and what does it say about the road ahead for the Iowa Democratic Party?

Guests:

