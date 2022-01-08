The 'poster boy' for a riot and the road that brought him to the Capitol on January 6
Conversations about omicron spreading in Iowa, Democrats' donor-class problem and new music from Father John Misty.
Des Moines resident Doug Jensen took center stage during last January’s Capitol riot. He remains one of the most visible defendants in the news.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with The Des Moines Register's crime and courts reporter about how conspiracy theories led Jensen to the front of the mob becoming the "poster child" of the riot.
Also on this show, why did State Rep. Ras Smith drop out of the 2022 governor's race and what does it say about the road ahead for the Iowa Democratic Party?
Guests:
- William Morris, courts reporter for The Des Moines Register
- Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter for the Des Moines Register
- Michaela Ramm, health reporter for The Gazette in Cedar Rapids
- Dr. Matthew Trump, pulmonologist with the Iowa Clinic practicing in the Coronary Care Unit at Unity Point-Des Moines
- Mike Fowle, meteorologist at National Weather Service in Des Moines
- Cece Mitchell, Studio One host for Iowa Public Radio