River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Is Congress the right entity to investigate the January 6 attack at the Capitol?

Published January 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Experts weigh in on the questions still unanswered one year after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

One year after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, the justice system is pursuing its perpetrators with criminal charges. There is a House committee investigating the riot. And there is legislation aiming to prevent future attempts to subvert democracy in the
United States.

But the issue in states like Iowa has become sorted along partisan lines. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with two political scientists about the implications of the polarization, when the very investigation of the incident is a matter of stark division.

Guests:

  • Kedron Bardwell, chair of the political science department at Simpson College
  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science the University of Northern Iowa

