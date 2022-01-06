Is Congress the right entity to investigate the January 6 attack at the Capitol?

One year after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, the justice system is pursuing its perpetrators with criminal charges. There is a House committee investigating the riot. And there is legislation aiming to prevent future attempts to subvert democracy in the

United States.

But the issue in states like Iowa has become sorted along partisan lines. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with two political scientists about the implications of the polarization, when the very investigation of the incident is a matter of stark division.

Guests:

