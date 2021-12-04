What we know, so far, about the omicron variant

Health officials tell us community spread of the omicron variant is inevitable. Coronavirus expert Dr. Stanley Perlman joins Ben Kieffer to talk about the latest findings. Dr. Perlman has been studying coronaviruses for more than 40 years.

Also, IPR’s Kate Payne on the murder charges filed against two Fairfield teenagers and we take stock of this year’s harvest with a farmer and Iowa State University agriculture economist Chad Hart.

Later, Jared Strong of the Iowa Capital Dispatch joins the show to discuss the difficulties of disposing of old wind turbine blades and IPR’s Matt Sieren shares holiday hints for heading off cyber criminals.

The program ends with Cece Mitchell grooving listeners into the weekend with some new music.

Guests:

