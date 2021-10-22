There's value in going to the office, but some people love working from home.

Michele Williams of the University of Iowa joins Ben Kieffer to talk about the future of the office, why the office matters, how employees can negotiate working from home after the pandemic and how managers have been trying to foster a virtual company culture.

Later, those who’ve contracted COVID-19 and suffered from significant flu-like symptoms or a loss of smell have mostly been able to get back to normal health. But, as we’ve been hearing, some people infected with COVID-19 continue to suffer health issues for weeks, or even months. Anthony Navarra of Coralville shares his COVID-19 long-haul story.

These conversations were originally produced on May 3, 2021 and March 4, 2021.

