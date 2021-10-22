© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

There's value in going to the office, but some people love working from home.

Published October 22, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Michele Williams of the University of Iowa joins Ben Kieffer to talk about the future of the office, why the office matters, how employees can negotiate working from home after the pandemic and how managers have been trying to foster a virtual company culture.

Later, those who’ve contracted COVID-19 and suffered from significant flu-like symptoms or a loss of smell have mostly been able to get back to normal health. But, as we’ve been hearing, some people infected with COVID-19 continue to suffer health issues for weeks, or even months. Anthony Navarra of Coralville shares his COVID-19 long-haul story.

These conversations were originally produced on May 3, 2021 and March 4, 2021.

Guests:

  • Michele Williams, assistant professor of management and entrepreneurship and the John L. Miclot Fellow in Entrepreneurship at the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business
  • Anthony Navarra, Coralville resident

Tags

River to River River to RiverLaborCOVID-19Healthcare
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
Related Content