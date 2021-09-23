© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Experts On What We Know Going Into Iowa Redistricting Process

Published September 23, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Redrawing the map in Iowa. Raising the country's debt limit. And Reynolds' bump in popularity.

Iowa's in the middle of its once-in-a-decade non-partisan redistricting process. The Iowa Legislature will soon be back in a special session to determine if the map drawn by the Legislative Services Agency has the votes to pass muster in both chambers.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with two political scientists about the implications for redistricting and its path ahead in the Iowa Legislature.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics at Cornell College
  • Dennis Goldford, professor of political science at Drake University

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
