Experts On What We Know Going Into Iowa Redistricting Process
Redrawing the map in Iowa. Raising the country's debt limit. And Reynolds' bump in popularity.
Iowa's in the middle of its once-in-a-decade non-partisan redistricting process. The Iowa Legislature will soon be back in a special session to determine if the map drawn by the Legislative Services Agency has the votes to pass muster in both chambers.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with two political scientists about the implications for redistricting and its path ahead in the Iowa Legislature.
Guests:
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics at Cornell College
- Dennis Goldford, professor of political science at Drake University