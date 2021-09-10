© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Cy-Hawk: State's Biggest Football Rivalry Sees Historic Game This Weekend

Published September 10, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

There's a lot to win and a lot to lose this weekend in Ames as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones.

The rivalry between the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State University Cyclones will rise to a fever pitch this Saturday. With their football teams ranked tenth and ninth respectively, the outcome of the game could affect rankings for the rest of the season.

"You look at Iowa State. It's a program that is on the rise, and from their point of view, this is a game where you're facing your rival who has had national success. This is kind of a benchmark game and/or hurdle game for them to step over their rival and step into the forefront of the national college football conversation," said Kennington Lloyd Smith III, the Hawkeye reporter for Hawk Central and The Des Moines Register.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with sports reporters about what they expect in the match-up. Before that, we hear about politicians with eyes on the Iowa Governor's Mansion. Then a labor economist explains how the state pulling out of federal unemployment benefits impacted Iowa's workforce. Next, IPR reporters weigh in on efforts to resettle Afghan refugees and a group of parents' lawsuits against Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds over preventing schools from implementing mask mandates.

Guests:

  • Peter Orazem, professor of economics at Iowa State University
  • Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter for the Des Moines Register
  • Kassidy Arena, reporter for Iowa Public Radio
  • Grant Gerlock, reporter for Iowa Public Radio
  • Kennington Lloyd Smith III, Hawkeye reporter for Hawk Central and The Des Moines Register
  • Leah Vann, Hawkeye reporter for The Gazette
  • Randy Peterson, Cyclones writer for The Des Moines Register

Tags

River to River SportsRiver to RiverPoliticsCOVID-192024 Election2022 Election
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content