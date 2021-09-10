Cy-Hawk: State's Biggest Football Rivalry Sees Historic Game This Weekend

The rivalry between the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State University Cyclones will rise to a fever pitch this Saturday. With their football teams ranked tenth and ninth respectively, the outcome of the game could affect rankings for the rest of the season.

"You look at Iowa State. It's a program that is on the rise, and from their point of view, this is a game where you're facing your rival who has had national success. This is kind of a benchmark game and/or hurdle game for them to step over their rival and step into the forefront of the national college football conversation," said Kennington Lloyd Smith III, the Hawkeye reporter for Hawk Central and The Des Moines Register.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with sports reporters about what they expect in the match-up. Before that, we hear about politicians with eyes on the Iowa Governor's Mansion. Then a labor economist explains how the state pulling out of federal unemployment benefits impacted Iowa's workforce. Next, IPR reporters weigh in on efforts to resettle Afghan refugees and a group of parents' lawsuits against Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds over preventing schools from implementing mask mandates.

Guests:

