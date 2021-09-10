Cy-Hawk: State's Biggest Football Rivalry Sees Historic Game This Weekend
There's a lot to win and a lot to lose this weekend in Ames as the Hawkeyes take on the Cyclones.
The rivalry between the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State University Cyclones will rise to a fever pitch this Saturday. With their football teams ranked tenth and ninth respectively, the outcome of the game could affect rankings for the rest of the season.
"You look at Iowa State. It's a program that is on the rise, and from their point of view, this is a game where you're facing your rival who has had national success. This is kind of a benchmark game and/or hurdle game for them to step over their rival and step into the forefront of the national college football conversation," said Kennington Lloyd Smith III, the Hawkeye reporter for Hawk Central and The Des Moines Register.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with sports reporters about what they expect in the match-up. Before that, we hear about politicians with eyes on the Iowa Governor's Mansion. Then a labor economist explains how the state pulling out of federal unemployment benefits impacted Iowa's workforce. Next, IPR reporters weigh in on efforts to resettle Afghan refugees and a group of parents' lawsuits against Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds over preventing schools from implementing mask mandates.
Guests:
- Peter Orazem, professor of economics at Iowa State University
- Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter for the Des Moines Register
- Kassidy Arena, reporter for Iowa Public Radio
- Grant Gerlock, reporter for Iowa Public Radio
- Kennington Lloyd Smith III, Hawkeye reporter for Hawk Central and The Des Moines Register
- Leah Vann, Hawkeye reporter for The Gazette
- Randy Peterson, Cyclones writer for The Des Moines Register