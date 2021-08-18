Experts Explain Initial Results From The 2020 U.S. Census And Where Iowans Are Living

Every ten years, the United States produces a count of all the people living within its borders. It provides a snapshot in time of where people are living and importantly, where they aren't.

"At the end of the day, what you get is a result of the choices that people made when they filled out the form. And those choices might reflect how people see themselves, in addition to reflecting how the population is changing," said Juan Pablo Hourcade, who was on the advisory committee for the 2020 U.S. Census.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with two census experts about what they see in the results and why this census was different than normal.

