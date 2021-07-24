Finkenauer Jumps In The 2022 Race For U.S. Senate
Does a one-term representative stand a chance against one of the oldest members of Congress and one of the longest-serving senators in U.S. history?
On this episode of River to River, Abby Finkenauer is back. The former U.S. Congresswoman announced she is going after U.S. Chuck Grassley's seat in 2022. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with political scientist Karen Kedrowski about what chance she stands in a Republican-dominated state.
Then, Stephen Gruber-Miller of The Register describes why two Iowa counties resolved to be "Second Amendment sanctuaries." Next, Vanessa Miller of The Gazette explains what we can expect from Barbara Wilson, the University of Iowa's new president. Afterward, Adam Sullivan walks through the strange situation Iowa is in as neighbor Illinois legalizes weed for recreational use. Finally, Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend with new music from Squirrel Flower and Cautious Clay.
Guests:
- Karen Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University
- Stephen Gruber-Miller, reporter for The Des Moines Register
- Vanessa Miller, reporter for The Cedar Rapids Gazette
- Grant Gerlock, reporter for Iowa Public Radio
- Adam Sullivan, columnist for The Cedar Rapids Gazette
- Cece Mitchell, host for Iowa Public Radio's Studio One