Finkenauer Jumps In The 2022 Race For U.S. Senate

On this episode of River to River, Abby Finkenauer is back. The former U.S. Congresswoman announced she is going after U.S. Chuck Grassley's seat in 2022. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with political scientist Karen Kedrowski about what chance she stands in a Republican-dominated state.

Then, Stephen Gruber-Miller of The Register describes why two Iowa counties resolved to be "Second Amendment sanctuaries." Next, Vanessa Miller of The Gazette explains what we can expect from Barbara Wilson, the University of Iowa's new president. Afterward, Adam Sullivan walks through the strange situation Iowa is in as neighbor Illinois legalizes weed for recreational use. Finally, Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend with new music from Squirrel Flower and Cautious Clay.

Guests:

