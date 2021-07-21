USDA Wants to Build Small-scale Meat Processors In Iowa

DaQuay Campbell was raising 14 pigs near Tipton, Iowa when he ran into a problem.

When Campbell gets a pig, it weighs around 50 pounds. That pig will be ready for slaughter in five to six months. But over the phone, he kept hearing from meat lockers saying that they were booked for years: 2022, 2023. And the longer he keeps the pigs, the more feed they consume cutting into his bottom line.

"It was a real challenge to actually find a locker. And once I finally did, the locker date that I got was much sooner than I intended. So, there's a bit of a loss of money there just because I'd rather do the pigs while they're a little bit smaller and I know I have a butcher date versus having, you know, 400-pound hogs eating everything," Campbell said.

Former Iowa Governor and current U.S. Sec. of Agriculture Tom Vilsack is hoping $655 million in loans and grants will help launch new meat-processing facilities to help compete with

Tyson, National Beef, Cargill and JBS, four major corporations that control the market.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with two small producers and two small processors trying to meet that demand.

"Right now we basically make a locker date for a beef before it's born," said

Barney Bahrenfuse of B&B Farms. "And then you think, that's two years to get a beef to market."

