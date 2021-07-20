© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Sleep Deprivation, Not Just Bad For People, But For Criminal Investigations Too

Published July 20, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A new study from Iowa State University finds a lack of sleep limits the information a person will offer during a police investigation.

Sleep deprivation can have tremendous impacts on our health and well-being. But it also has an impact on our justice system.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Zlatan Krizan, an Iowa State University psychology professor who studies how sleep impacts behavior. According to his team's new work, sleep-deprived people provide seven percent less information about past criminal activity. He said this evidence butts against the popular thought a tired suspect might be more pliable to interrogation.

"The typical person, I think, has the idea that that's kind of how it works. And when somebody is not being forthcoming, you need to kind of resort to coercive or very manipulative tactics, either to sort of break them or to trick them. But if you actually talk with professional investigators, that's not really how you get very good information," he said.

Later in the hour, we hear from Kimberly Fenn of Michigan State University about her work looking at how 50 percent of instances of false confessions resulted from more than 12-hour interrogations and the trouble with deriving information for an investigation from an exhausted subject.

"Your brain is just in a vastly different state when you're sleep-deprived than when you're fully rested," Fenn said. "In general, you see an overall reduction in neural activity. And that's not a good thing. You want your brain to be operating as well as it can."

Guests

  • Zlatan Krizan, professor of psychology at Iowa State University
  • Kimberly Fenn, associate professor of psychology at Michigan State University

Tags

River to River River to RiverPolice and Law EnforcementsleepPsychologyclinical psychologyIowa State University
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith