Storm Lake Education Collaboration And Medal Of Honor Recipient Sal Giunta

Published July 7, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this River to River podcast, host Ben Kieffer speaks with educators from Buena Vista University and the Storm Lake Community School District. Storm Lake is offering summer school for grades K-12 to help students who may have fallen behind during the pandemic catch up, and to allow BVU students to get experience student teaching. Then, we reach back into the archives to hear a 2010 conversation with Medal of Honor recipient and Army Staff Sgt. Sal Giunta as part of our Leaving Afghanistan series.

Guests:

  • Jen Schneider, elementary education major, Buena Vista University
  • Stacey Cole, superintendent, Storm Lake Community School District
  • Brittany Garling, dean of the school of education, Buena Vista University
  • Sal Giunta, Staff Sgt. U.S. Army

River to River River to RiverEducationHigher EducationVeteransIowa Veterans of Afghanistan
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
