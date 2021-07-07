Storm Lake Education Collaboration And Medal Of Honor Recipient Sal Giunta

On this River to River podcast, host Ben Kieffer speaks with educators from Buena Vista University and the Storm Lake Community School District. Storm Lake is offering summer school for grades K-12 to help students who may have fallen behind during the pandemic catch up, and to allow BVU students to get experience student teaching. Then, we reach back into the archives to hear a 2010 conversation with Medal of Honor recipient and Army Staff Sgt. Sal Giunta as part of our Leaving Afghanistan series.

