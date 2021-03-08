Independent Pharmacies Work Hard To Vaccinate Qualified Iowans

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with co-owner and director of clinical services for Towncrest Pharmacies in Solon and Iowa City to learn how one pharmacist is working to maximize vaccine efforts.

Also on the program: what passed and failed during the state legislature’s first funnel week of the session, an update on statewide vaccine efforts and a conversation with Carlos Martínez de la Serna of the Committee to Protect Journalists ahead of the trial of Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri. Sahouri was arrested while on assignment, reporting on racial justice protests over the summer. Her criminal trial is highly unusual, and highlights law enforcement's aggressive response to those who attended and covered these events.

