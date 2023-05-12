© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
garden-variety-podcast.png
Garden Variety

Check out our tick talk

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published May 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
garden-variety-podcast.png

We really do have a TikTok!

Spring is nice because of the rich greens and beautiful blossoms. And then there are also the horrors: it's officially tick season!

Zach Shumm of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Lab tells us all about ticks: how to avoid them, different risks associated with tick bites, and what to do if you get a bite.

Guests:
Zach Schumm, ISU insect diagnostician, director of the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you'd like to grow or grow better.

