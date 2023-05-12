Check out our tick talk

We really do have a TikTok!

Spring is nice because of the rich greens and beautiful blossoms. And then there are also the horrors: it's officially tick season!

Zach Shumm of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Lab tells us all about ticks: how to avoid them, different risks associated with tick bites, and what to do if you get a bite.

Guests:

Zach Schumm, ISU insect diagnostician, director of the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

