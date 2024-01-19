© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Water hydroponics good for anyway?

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 19, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A horticulture expert shares ways to create your own indoor hydroponics system without breaking the bank.

The idea of growing plants outside seems like a distant dream during frigid weather, but you can still garden indoors creating your own hydroponics system, a type of gardening that uses no soil, with the plants thriving in liquid instead.

An Iowa horticulture expert shares ways to create your own indoor hydroponics system without breaking the bank.

Guests:

  • Chris Currey, associate professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
