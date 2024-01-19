Water hydroponics good for anyway?
A horticulture expert shares ways to create your own indoor hydroponics system without breaking the bank.
The idea of growing plants outside seems like a distant dream during frigid weather, but you can still garden indoors creating your own hydroponics system, a type of gardening that uses no soil, with the plants thriving in liquid instead.
Guests:
- Chris Currey, associate professor of horticulture, Iowa State University