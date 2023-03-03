You wood not make it without this tree and shrub advice

It’s too early to get to work in the garden, but it is time to think about your trees and shrubs.

As the weather warms up, the time to prune trees and shrubs grows closer. Iowa State University horticulturist Jeff Iles provides pruning advice, including the best times to prune and when to call in an expert.

Guests:

Jeff Iles, Iowa State University professor and horticulture department chair

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.