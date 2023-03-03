© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

You wood not make it without this tree and shrub advice

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published March 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST
It’s too early to get to work in the garden, but it is time to think about your trees and shrubs.

As the weather warms up, the time to prune trees and shrubs grows closer. Iowa State University horticulturist Jeff Iles provides pruning advice, including the best times to prune and when to call in an expert.

Guests:
Jeff Iles, Iowa State University professor and horticulture department chair

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
