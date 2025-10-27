Venezuela prepares for potential land strikes as U.S. builds up military in Caribbean

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The massive military buildup in the Caribbean waters off Venezuela is causing some concern, from Caracas to the U.S. Congress.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans are questioning the Trump administration's military campaign there. In the past month, military strikes on suspected drug boats have killed at least 43 people. Meanwhile, Venezuela's military spent the weekend preparing for land strikes.

INSKEEP: Let's pick up the conversation right there with NPR's South America correspondent, Carrie Kahn. Carrie, good morning.

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Good morning, Steve.

INSKEEP: What does that mean, for Venezuela to prepare for land strikes?

KAHN: They held military exercises along the country's Caribbean coast, which were on heavy repeat on state TV. It was a minimal show of force - not a lot of hardware, mostly a few dozen troops running on the beach. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said what Venezuela lacked in firepower, however, it makes up in determination.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DIOSDADO CABELLO: (Speaking Spanish).

KAHN: He says the military is also there to protect Venezuela from drug traffickers. He's just denying U.S. charges that it leads a narco drug organization. The U.S., as you said, isn't backing down. It has rerouted the world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to the region, and they have about 5,000 personnel on board. That's to add to the nearly 10,000 fighters and sailors that are already there in the region.

INSKEEP: Now, given that legal experts have questioned the U.S. authority for blowing up boats in the Caribbean, much less invading another country, how's the administration addressing the legality of all this?

KAHN: The administration says it has the authority. And Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, speaking on CBS yesterday, reiterated that position. He says Trump has the power to launch the strikes.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LINDSEY GRAHAM: He has all the authority in the world. This is not murder. This is protecting America from being poisoned by narco terrorists coming from Venezuela and Colombia.

KAHN: Graham also says there's a real possibility - that's what he said - the military campaign will expand to land strikes soon. Drug interdiction in the Caribbean has long been done by the U.S. Coast Guard. And many in Congress and beyond are saying using missiles and destroyers to blow up speedboats is excessive, not to mention overly expensive. Graham clearly said yesterday the U.S. intention is to oust Venezuela's authoritarian leader, Nicolas Maduro, from power.

INSKEEP: The U.S. has also talked tough about Colombia, Venezuela's neighbor. What's going on there?

KAHN: Sure. Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday spoke to reporters en route to Doha. And he repeated tough rhetoric towards Colombia's president, Gustavo Petro, as well. The U.S. just sanctioned Petro and his family. Rubio's called Petro a lunatic and accuses him of also aiding drug trafficking. And that's all the - while the U.S. has cut counternarcotic aid there.

INSKEEP: Got to ask about one other thing. Brazil's president has gone back and forth with the U.S. president, and then apparently, they met yesterday in Asia.

KAHN: Yes. They - Trump and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva did finally talk trade yesterday in Asia. Trump slapped 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods, complaining that Brazil unfairly prosecuted its former far-right leader, convicting him of attempting a coup. Lula is the leading leftist in the region, and now he's floating the idea of mediating talks between the U.S. and Venezuela.

INSKEEP: Carrie, thanks so much.

KAHN: You're welcome.

INSKEEP: NPR's Carrie Kahn is in Rio de Janeiro. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.