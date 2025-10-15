How Hamas was pressured into accepting Trump's peace plan

Hamas and Israel are holding a fragile ceasefire in Gaza as they negotiate details for phase two of the plan. But what prompted Hamas to accept the deal in the first place — one that calls them to disarm — with few concrete steps in place to ensure Israel would end the war in Gaza?

Host Scott Tong talks with Jared Malsin, Middle East correspondent for The Wall Street Journal.

