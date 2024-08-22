© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Harris had one of the shortest acceptance speeches in history. Trump had the longest

By C Mandler
Published August 22, 2024 at 11:48 PM CDT
Vice President Harris delivers her speech to accept the party's nomination for president Thursday in Chicago at the end of the Democratic National Convention.

Kamala Harris closed out the final night of the Democratic National Convention by using her time at the podium to tell the story of her childhood, discuss her presidential aspirations and formally accept the party's presidential nomination.

Her speech, at only 38 minutes, was the 12th-shortest in modern history, while her opponent holds the records for the three longest acceptance speeches in American political history.

When former President Donald Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination last month at the RNC, he gave a 92-minute speech — 15 minutes longer than his speech in 2016, which previously held the record for longest in American political history.

The third-longest speech was also by Trump. His 2020 nomination acceptance speech was 70 minutes long.

