Monica Starr
Chef Sean Sherman, also known as "the Sioux chef," talks about his cookbook “The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen.”
Charity Nebbe talks with Young Bear in this bonus episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club.
Claire Hoffman On Belief, Meditation And Growing Up In 'Greetings From Utopia Park: Surviving A Transcendent Childhood'In this excerpted interview, author Claire Hoffman describes her childhood growing up as part of the Maharishi community in Fairfield, Iowa.
In this bonus episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, we continue the fall theme of memoirs with one from poet Stephen Kuusisto.
Host Charity Nebbe is joined by expert readers to discuss Bill Bryson's "The Life and Times of the Thunderbolt Kid: A Memoir."
In this bonus episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, host Charity Nebbe talks with author Markus Zusak about his most popular work.
Author Elizabeth Acevedo's "Clap When You Land," is the July Talk of Iowa Book Club selection.
Author Sandra Cisneros' "The House on Mango Street," is considered a modern classic of Chicano literature. In this author interview, Cisneros talks about how going back into her past and writing about her own experiences helped her find her voice.
Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with author Benjamin Percy about his latest book, "The Ninth Metal."
In this author Q & A, Iowa City poet Caleb Rainey talks about his decision to become "The Negro Artist" - a spoken word performer.