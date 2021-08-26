"Thunderbolt Kid" Nostalgic Look At Growing Up In Iowa
Charity is joined by fellow Iowans, Jan Kaiser of Beaverdale Books, IPR’s Ben Kieffer and author Chuy Renteria, to discuss Bill Bryson’s childhood memoir set in 1950s Iowa, “The Life and Times of the Thunderbolt Kid.” They delve into juvenile hijinks, humorous exaggeration and the dangers of nostalgia.
Guests:
- Jan Kaiser, Beaverdale Books
- Ben Kieffer, host of IPR's River to River
- Chuy Renteria, author, "We Heard It When We Were Young," forthcoming from University of Iowa Press